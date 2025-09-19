Massive fire in Red Hook, Brooklyn still burning more than a day later

A massive fire at a Red Hook, Brooklyn warehouse that broke out just before midnight Wednesday is still burning Friday morning.

While the fire is mostly out, firefighters are still putting out hot spots more than 24 hours later.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene Friday morning, capturing firefighters still at work.

FDNY crews were still working early Friday morning to get those hot spots under control at the warehouse near the waterfront on Van Brunt Street. Ladders from fire trucks were stretched in the air, spraying water on the roof.

FDNY

The building the fire took place in was built in the 1870s.

"We had extensive damage to this building. We had the roof collapse, and we also had the fourth floor collapse. So we will have structural engineers evaluate that," FDNY Chief of Operations Kevin Woods said.

Fire's cause still unknown

Meanwhile, the investigation is continuing as to what caused the fire.

The FDNY said more than 250 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the five alarm fire. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

According to the property manager, the fire started on the third floor, where carpenters have shops set up. The fire grew so large, FDNY boats near the docks at Red Hook sprayed water to help contain the flames and smoke.

Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire at a warehouse in Red Hook, Brooklyn. CBS News New York

"You can lose anything in a second"

Dozens of artists keep work in the building. Now they're worried it may have been destroyed. The fire happened just weeks before the annual Red Hook Open Studios art show. Dozens of artists and small business owners are now left in limbo.

"The building is filled with artists and artisans. I have a good friend who has a woodshop there, some really great artists in the building. Furniture makers, there's a motorcycle shop. Mostly small businesses," said Tomas Anthony, who lives across the street.

"You can lose anything in a second. So I was ready to say goodbye to it, and I still am," sculptor Jennifer Sirey said.

"There's tons of water, so you never know where the water will go," painter Zach Bruder said. "I have things from maybe the past 10 years. It's possible they might not make it."

Other artists said they rushed over to try to save whatever they could.

While the bulk of the fire is out, the loss is still sinking in.