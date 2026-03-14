Choupo-Moting equalizes in 98th minute, Red Bulls draw Toronto FC 1-1

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored an equalizer in the 98th minute to recover a point for the New York Red Bulls in a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday in Toronto's home opener.

Toronto (2-1-1) broke through in the 43rd minute when Dániel Sallói finished from the center of the box after a pass from Djordje Mihailovic. Goalkeeper Luka Gavran helped preserve the lead before halftime, turning aside several early chances from the Red Bulls.

New York (2-1-1) controlled much of the match, holding 63.3% possession and finishing with an 18-12 advantage in shots and an 11-5 edge in corner kicks. Gavran kept Toronto in front throughout the second half with multiple saves as the Red Bulls pressed for an equalizer.

Toronto nearly doubled the lead in stoppage time, but Ethan Horvath denied Sallói to keep New York within reach.

Moments later, the Red Bulls found their breakthrough. Choupo-Moting scored in the eighth minute of added time to salvage the draw and extend New York's unbeaten streak against Toronto to 14 matches (9 wins, 5 draws) dating back to 2019.

The match was the 45th all-time regular-season meeting between the clubs, with New York holding a 24-10-11 advantage.

Up next

Red Bulls: At Charlotte next Saturday.

Toronto: Hosts Columbus next Saturday.