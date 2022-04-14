Watch CBS News

New York farmers receive licenses to grow recreational marijuana for state dispensaries

By Dick Brennan

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York state has issued licenses for farmers to grow marijuana for state dispensaries in the first step on the road to selling recreational pot.

As CBS2's Dick Brennan reports, the state has given 52 cannabis cultivation sites for farms across the state. They will feed the first products that would hit the market later this year.

Last spring, former governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation approving adult use of cannabis, in part because he said the prohibition of cannabis disproportionately targeted communities of color with harsh prison sentences.

Thursday's move is the first step in the process in getting marijuana onto the New York market.

"This allows farmers who have participated in the New York state hemp research project to put seeds in the ground, to lead the way with developing cannabis for our New York state market, and they will be providing the product for our sellers and manufacturers later this year," Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright said.

What's next? Dispensary licenses will be issued later this year, and then those stores can be opened. Cannabis would be available for adult recreational use by the beginning of 2023.

