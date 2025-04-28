"Real Women Have Curves" opens at James Earl Jones Theatre. Why cast members call it a "love letter" to all women.

Sunday night marked the opening of "Real Women Have Curves," a new musical on Broadway.

The show was inspired by a real-life story of the immigrant experience in America.

Playwright Josefina Lopez wrote her story

The production is based on a 1990 play written by Josefina Lopez that was then adapted into an indie film that starred America Ferrara.

The story is set in the summer of 1987 in East Los Angeles and is the story of a young woman named "Ana," from an immigrant family, who dreams of life beyond working in a garment factory.

That young woman was Lopez, a Mexican-born playwright who moved to the United States at a young age. She shared photos that show her working in that factory with her family in the 1980s.

"At 18 years old, I dreamt of this moment and to have it now 37 years later to happen is so wonderful," Lopez said. "It is my story, but it's also the story of thousands of Latino immigrants who come to this country for a better life and the American dream and this is my American dream come true."

"This show is a love letter to all the women in our lives and I really hope that women, specifically, feel seen," added Tatianna Cordoba, who plays "Ana" in the musical.

Perseverance plays off for many cast members

As cast and crew hit the red carpet outside the James Earl Jones Theatre, there were a lot of Broadway debuts on stage on Sunday night.

"I am making my debut at 59 years old. Never give up. Si se puede. I'm so happy I didn't give up," said Sandra Valls, who plays "Fulvia."

"I came to this beautiful country nine years ago with the dream of being on Broadway. Now, almost 10 years later, it's happening," said Florencia Cuenca, who portrays "Estela."

There were also some full-circle moments.

"I actually played Ana 30 years ago in the world premiere of it, so now I'm playing the mom," said Justina Machado, who plays "Carmen."

"The truth of her story is palpable still today, 40 years later," director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo said.

"This idea that we can shepherd this story all the way to Broadway and here we are," producer Jack Noseworthy said.

The opening sparkled with stars like Lin Manuel Miranda and Sara Bareilles, along with former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"I love live theater and Broadway. I come to support it any chance that I get," Jean-Pierre said.

There was an emotional standing ovation at the curtain call for a story that has now resonated for decades.