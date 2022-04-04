"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin's Ferrari stolen as car thefts increase across N.J.

PARAMUS, N.J. - "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin's says thieves stole her Ferrari while her parents and children were at home.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. Sunday.

Paramus Police say at least three suspects pulled up to the home on Alpine Drive in a white SUV.

According to the police, the suspects opened an unlocked car in the home's driveway, and grabbed the garage door opener. They then opened the garage.

Aydin released surveillance video showing the incident.

It shows the garage door open and three suspects enter the garage, and one pull the car cover off the Ferrari, which had its keys in it, police said.

A suspect can be seen also grabbing several pairs of shoes left nearby. One of the suspects then climbs into the car, backs it out of the garage, and drives off.

In another surveillance video, Aydin posted that her son arrived home to see the thieves driving off in the car.

"Thank God he wasn't there 30 seconds earlier to cross their path while in the act," she wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to call Paramus Police at 201-262-3400.

The incident takes place as car thefts have been increasing in New Jersey recently.

Check back for more on this story tonight on CBS2 News.