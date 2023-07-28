Rashid Ali Bynum, suspect accused of murdering Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, extradited to New Jersey

Man accused of murdering New Jersey councilwoman extradited from Virginia

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- Rashid Ali Bynum, the suspect accused of murdering Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, was extradited from Virginia to New Jersey on Thursday.

Bynum was arrested in May and is now being held at the Middlesex County Correctional Facility before his pretrial detention hearing.

Dwumfour, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside her car that was outside her apartment complex on Feb. 1.

Members of the Sayreville Borough Council said Bynum attended a bible study led by Dwumfour in 2016.