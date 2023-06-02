Watch CBS News
Rashid Ali Bynum appears in court in killing of Sayreville, N.J. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

NEW YORK - Rashid Ali Bynum, the man accused of killing Sayreville, N.J. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, appeared in a Virginia court Friday. 

Bynum was in court for a bond hearing as he awaits extradition back to New Jersey. 

Bynum was arrested Tuesday in Chesapeake City, Va. and charged with first degree murder. 

Authorities said he gunned down Dwumfour back in February as she sat in her car outside her home. 

