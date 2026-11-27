Scottie Barnes scored 34 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 124-100 on Friday night in the final NBA Cup group-stage game for both teams.

The Raptors finished the game holding the Eastern Conference wild-card berth at 3-1, but dropped out when Atlanta beat Boston a few minutes later. The Celtics had a higher point differential than the Raptors.

Immanuel Quickley had a triple-double with 24 points, a season-high 14 assists and 10 rebounds for Toronto (7-11). Collin Murray-Boyles came off the bench for 19 points and seven rebounds.

Ja'Kobe Walter left the game in the third quarter because of a right quad contusion. He finished with three points, three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes.

Julius Randle and Mikel Brown Jr. scored 21 points apiece for Brooklyn (4-14). Michael Porter Jr. added 17 points.

Up next

Nets: At Charlotte on Saturday night.

Raptors: Host Denver on Sunday night.