Rapper Travis Scott charged with disorderly intoxication after arrest on Miami Beach

02:17

MIAMI - Rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Miami Beach on Thursday and charged with disorderly intoxication and trespassing.

The "goosebumps" singer, whose given name is Jacques Webster, was taken into custody just before 2 a.m. at the Miami Beach Marina, according to police.

Officers were called to the marina after a disturbance on one of the yachts. When they arrived, Scott was standing by the dock yelling at those on the vessel.

When officers asked him to sit down, Scott did so briefly then stood up again. He then "began continuously standing back up disregarding officers commands," according to the arrest form.

The officers noted the smell of alcohol on Scott's breath.

According to police, the person on the yacht who called them said he didn't want to press charges, he just wanted Scott off his boat. Scott was then told to leave or he would be arrested.

"Throughout the long walk from the vessel to the boardwalk, the defendant walked backward yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel," according to the report.

Scott then got into a waiting car and left. About five minutes later, police say he returned and began to walk toward the yacht.

Scott reportedly ignored the officers' commands to stop. When one of the officers stopped him, Scott acted erratically and began yelling again "disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings," according to the report.

He was taken into custody and charged. He has since bonded out of jail.

This is not the ten-time Grammy award nominee's first run-in with the law. He is facing civil lawsuits after 10 people died and dozens were injured during his 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston. The mass casualty incident occurred at Scott's show on Nov. 6, 2021, when a crowd began to "compress" toward the front of the stage, "and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries," Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said the day after the tragedy.

All 10 deaths occurred due to overpopulation and compaction within a single area, according to investigators.

No charges were filed against Scott after a grand jury declined to indict him and five other people on any criminal counts related to the deadly concert.