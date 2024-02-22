Ram spotted in Mount Laurel, New Jersey: police

Ram on the loose in South Jersey, police say Ram on the loose in South Jersey, police say 00:24

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- First, a horse was seen galloping on I-95 in Philadelphia. Now, a ram is on the loose in South Jersey.

Police said the ram was spotted around 4:30 p.m. in Mount Laurel.

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the ram's owner. They said to contact dispatch at 856-234-8300 or email commentspd@mountlaurelpd.org if you see the ram.

We are aware of the loose Ram roaming around Mount Laurel. Please spread the word and help find this Ram’s owner.... Posted by Mount Laurel Police Department on Thursday, February 22, 2024

The horse that was spotted in Philly earlier this week was eventually corralled by police in Port Richmond.

The horse escaped from a stable at the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club in Strawberry Mansion.

The nonprofit thanked the community for expressing concern about the horse and said it was "safe, healthy and unharmed."