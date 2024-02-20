Watch CBS News
Local News

Horse trots along I-95 in Philadelphia in surprising video

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Horse spotted on video galloping on I-95
Horse spotted on video galloping on I-95 00:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This video is for real, and we're not horsing around.

A horse was spotted early Tuesday morning galloping along the shoulder of I-95 in Philadelphia.

In the video filmed from a vehicle, you can hear the horse's hooves galloping on the pavement and see its mane flowing in the wind.

horse-on-i-95-philadelphia.jpg
Video from a passenger on I-95 in Philadelphia spotted a horse trotting on the shoulder early Tuesday. Angelo Palmer

The video was filmed around 4:45 a.m.

Philadelphia police said they have received reports of a horse running on the highway, but it's not immediately clear where the horse came from.

They say the horse was first on Kelly Drive and then somehow made its way onto I-676 before reaching I-95 north.

Pennsylvania State Police, who patrol the interstate highways, were and trying to rescue the horse.

Chopper 3 later spotted the horse off the highway in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, tied up and with a State Police cruiser nearby.

horse-spotted-in-port-richmond-philadelphia-today-i-95.jpg

It's not immediately clear where horse came from. 

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 6:09 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.