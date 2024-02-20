Horse trots along I-95 in Philadelphia in surprising video

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This video is for real, and we're not horsing around.

A horse was spotted early Tuesday morning galloping along the shoulder of I-95 in Philadelphia.

In the video filmed from a vehicle, you can hear the horse's hooves galloping on the pavement and see its mane flowing in the wind.

Video from a passenger on I-95 in Philadelphia spotted a horse trotting on the shoulder early Tuesday. Angelo Palmer

The video was filmed around 4:45 a.m.

Philadelphia police said they have received reports of a horse running on the highway, but it's not immediately clear where the horse came from.

They say the horse was first on Kelly Drive and then somehow made its way onto I-676 before reaching I-95 north.

Pennsylvania State Police, who patrol the interstate highways, were and trying to rescue the horse.

Chopper 3 later spotted the horse off the highway in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, tied up and with a State Police cruiser nearby.

