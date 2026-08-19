Rally held at NYC's Central Synagogue following violent disturbance that resulted in hate crime charges

A rally against antisemitism was held Wednesday outside Central Synagogue in Midtown.

Last week, a man stormed into services there and caused a disruption. Larry Montes, 46, faces federal and state hate crimes charges. He also is charged with damage to religious property resulting in bodily injury, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. He could face 10 years if convicted on the federal hate crime charges.

Montes allegedly shouted antisemitic slurs, vandalized property, struck a 63-year-old woman in the face and headbutted a security guard last Friday, according to prosecutors. They say he also made statements after he was arrested admitting his actions were religiously and racially motivated.

Montes has pleaded not guilty to state hate crimes and is expected to be arraigned on the federal charges at a later date.

The latest NYPD data shows that anti-Jewish hate crimes citywide have increased 8.5% so far this year compared to last year, and account for more than 56% of all hate crimes citywide, despite Jewish New Yorkers making up just 10% of the population.

Advocates gathered outside the synagogue in Midtown Wednesday.

"It's not just about this synagogue. It's about all synagogues. It's not just about this act of violence. It's about the string of violence that has been happening across the city and really across the country," said Daniel Rosen of the group Impact. "The message is that it's up to me and it's up to you. It's up to all of us. And you don't have to be Jewish to care about people being attacked."

"If communities came together and really united across all faiths, and we sent a message that was loud and clear that hate shouldn't be tolerated, that it wouldn't happen anywhere," said Carin Bail of Impact.