Graphic details released on alleged violent disruption at NYC synagogue

More has been learned about the chaotic moments leading up to Friday's violent disruption at a Midtown synagogue.

Larry Montes, 46, the suspect accused of attacking two people inside Central Synagogue, made his first appearance before a judge late Saturday night. He is charged with felony hate crimes.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office released transcripts from inside the arraignment, which provide new details about Friday's incident.

Prosecutors allege Montes rushed towards the rabbi, claiming he was "God," vandalized property, called the worshippers fake Jews, and struck a 63-year-old woman in the face, knocking her to the ground. They also say Montes headbutted and spit on a Black security guard working to remove him, calling him a racial slur in the process.

The prosecution added that in a post-Mirandized statement after being removed from the synagogue, Montes allegedly admitted to the crime and said it was religiously motivated, adding he had a strong animus towards Jewish and Black people.

The judge granted Montes, who has two prior misdemeanors, bail. His next appearance before a judge is set for Thursday.

Central Synagogue vowed to not allow hatred to interrupt its call to worship.

"We cannot allow anyone to rob us of our attention on Shabbat," Rabbi Andrew Kaplan Mandel said.

Central Synagogue sat quiet on Sunday, with no planned worship services. However, those out and about in Midtown voiced their concern.

"It seems like it's happening in a lot of places, more and more places, and I think that it's sad that that hatred is expressed that way," Jeff Heimburger said.