Rally against antisemitism held across the street from United Nations in NYC as world leaders gather

A massive rally against antisemitism was held Wednesday across the street from the United Nations near East 47th Street and Second Avenue.

Some of New York's largest Jewish organizations mobilized for the event.

"I'm here because I'm a proud Jewish American and I'm disturbed by the rise of antisemitism and antizionism," Teaneck, New Jersey, resident Frieda Hershman-Huberman said.

The Jewish advocacy group The Anti-Defamation League says antisemitic attitudes have doubled since 2014, according to a Global 100 survey, going from about 25% to 46%.

Organizers say the message behind the rally is, "Tell world leaders no more excuses. Rally against antisemitism. Words matter, actions matter even more."

The ADL says acts of Jewish hate are on the rise not just here in New York, but worldwide.

"Our synagogues have been shot at. Our schools have been shot at and attacked. Our students have been harassed. It's a brand new Canada," said Rabbi Reuben Poupko, with Beth Israel Ben Aaron Congregation of Montreal, Canada.

Rabbis, reverends, actor Jerry O'Connell and people who say they've been attacked for being Jewish were expected to be among the speakers at the rally.

"This is an unacceptable situation. You've come to New York, the most Jewish city in the world outside of Israel, you're going to hear from us, and you're going to hear that you have to do more about antisemitism," said Scott Richman, with ADL New York/New Jersey.

"We have lots of asks of these world leaders to do more. We're asking them to adopt the [International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance] definition of antisemitism. We're asking them to adopt national action plans for their countries and to do more to bolster Jewish security," said Hindy Poupko, executive vice president at UJA-Federation of New York.

She said in the U.S. alone, Jewish institutions have spent about $1 billion on physical security measures.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.