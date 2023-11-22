Vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge closes U.S.-Canada border crossings near Niagara Falls; FBI investigating

Authorities have confirmed that four U.S.-Canada border crossings near Niagara Falls have been closed as investigators respond to a possible vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge, in western New York.

The FBI Buffalo Field office posted a statement on social media saying it is "investigating a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls."

It added that the situation is very fluid and "that's all we can say at this time."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that she has been briefed on the situation. "At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York," she said, adding that she is on her way to Buffalo to "meet with law enforcement and emergency responders."

The City of Niagara Falls said the incident involved a vehicle attempting to enter the U.S., CBS Buffalo affiliate WIVB reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.