Radio City Rockettes partner with Boston Conservatory for precision dance technique class

The Rockettes to teach precision dance at Boston Conservatory

NEW YORK -- The Radio City Rockettes are heading from the stage to college.

The Rockettes will be kicking up their heels in a new program for students at Boston Conservatory and Berklee College of Music.

Starting this spring, the professional dancers will teach a course on precision dance technique.

The course will be open to Boston Conservatory dance majors and musical theater students with a dance emphasis, as well as Berklee College of Music dance minors.