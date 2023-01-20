Watch CBS News
Local News

Radio City Rockettes partner with Boston Conservatory for precision dance technique class

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

The Rockettes to teach precision dance at Boston Conservatory
The Rockettes to teach precision dance at Boston Conservatory 00:21

NEW YORK -- The Radio City Rockettes are heading from the stage to college.

The Rockettes will be kicking up their heels in a new program for students at Boston Conservatory and Berklee College of Music.

Starting this spring, the professional dancers will teach a course on precision dance technique.

The course will be open to Boston Conservatory dance majors and musical theater students with a dance emphasis, as well as Berklee College of Music dance minors.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 11:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.