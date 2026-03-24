Queens man raped teen, held her captive in car for months, assaulted 2 others, DA says

A Queens man raped a teenager and held her captive in his car for months, and raped and assaulted two others, the Queens district attorney said.

Andres Portilla, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to kidnapping, assault, rape and criminal sex act charges. His plea came before jury selection began for his trial.

The DA's office said the months-long ordeal began in September 2022 when Portilla invited a teenager to an apartment in Queens, where he sexually and physically assaulted her. According to officials, he held her captive in the apartment for about two months.

Then, in November 2022, investigators said Portilla hit the teen in the head with a wrench, put her in a duffel bag, and took her to his car, where he continued to hold her captive and assault her. According to the DA's office, Portilla would park the car in secluded locations around Queens, lock the victim in the trunk when he left, and threatened to kill her if she fled.

While he was holding the teen captive in his car, Portilla lured another teenage girl into the car and raped her, but he let her go the same day after she received multiple phone calls from her family, investigators said.

Officials said on Jan. 1, 2023, Portilla lured a young woman into his car by saying she could use his phone charger, then sexually and physically assaulted her. According to the DA's office, Portilla held that victim captive for four days, but he then saw news reports about her disappearance and let her go.

The victim reported the kidnapping and assault to the police, and went to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators were then able to identify Portilla and his car, and after a manhunt and vehicle chase, he was taken into custody on Jan. 6, 2023.

Portilla's first victim was still in the car at the time, and she was taken to a local hospital, officials said. According to investigators, during the months she was held captive, the teen was barely given food and was forced to use a water jug as a toilet. The teen suffered multiple injuries, including a shattered right orbital bone, that required months of treatment.

"No one should have to endure this kind of torture. I thank the brave survivors for coming forward and assisting with the investigation of the case. We wish the women well in their continued journey toward a full recovery," District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement, in part.

Portilla is due back in court in April. He is expected to be sentenced to 40 years in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release.