Teamsters in Queens gear up for possible UPS strike

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Teamsters are gearing up for a possible strike against UPS.

Members of Local 804 gathered to practice picketing in Maspeth, Queens, on Friday.

The union represents 340,000 workers across the country.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the UPS workers.

They're asking for pay hikes for part-time workers. The contract expires at midnight on July 31.

"What they don't understand is, in any company, without the workers, they can't make no money," one person said.

UPS is urging the Teamsters to resume talks. In a statement, the company said, "The Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite historic proposals that build on ... our industry-leading pay."

First published on July 7, 2023 / 10:56 PM

