Police release new photos of suspect in hammer attack at Queens subway station

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police have released new photos of the suspect in a brutal hammer attack at a Queens subway station.

Police are trying to find a man accused of attacking a woman with a hammer at a Queens subway station on Feb. 24, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

It happened Thursday night at the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City.

Investigators say a man with a cane pushed a woman down the stairs and kicked her.

Video shows him then pull out what looks like a hammer and hit the woman over the head repeatedly before taking her purse.

The victim, 57-year-old Nina Rothschild, suffered a fractured skull and is hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on February 26, 2022 / 8:19 PM

