Mother of Queens soldier killed in Iran attack speaks out for first time

The mother of Staff Sgt. Angel Sarah Rampersad, a Queens soldier killed in an Iranian attack in Jordan, spoke exclusively with CBS News New York about her grief.

Staff Sgt. Angel Sarah Rampersad, 28, was killed in July when Iran launched an attack on a military base in Jordan. More than a year later, her mother, Carol Acevedo, says the pain of losing her daughter remains overwhelming.

"That Sunday morning was the worst day of my life," Acevedo said. "Just seeing those two chaplains at the door, I knew what it meant."

Rampersad's military uniform remains displayed inside the family's Ozone Park home.

"I am proud of her, but she's gone," Acevedo said. "I'm never going to see her face, call her or talk to her again."

Acevedo said she has only received some survivor benefits.

"The support from the Army is not there. All they had me do is sign papers," she said.

The Pentagon initially included Rampersad in its casualty count for troops killed in the Iran conflict. Days later, however, her name and those of three other service members were moved to a separate category for overseas operations.

A U.S. Department of War official told CBS News New York that because Operation Epic Fury had concluded, casualties are classified as overseas operations within U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility.

A spokesperson for the Army said Rampersad's case is being reviewed.

Acevedo believes her daughter deserves greater recognition for her sacrifice.

"My daughter is just a number," she said. "We are the ones who feel the pain and hurt of losing our loved one."

The hardest days, she says, are Sundays.

"I usually called her on Sundays. We'd FaceTime and chat and talk," Acevedo said.

Born in Trinidad and raised in Queens, Rampersad was known by her family for her faith, humor and compassion.

"She was loving, kind, funny," her mother said.

As she continues to mourn, Acevedo is left searching for answers.

"I have a lot of moments, angry, frustrated, upset," she said. "My question is, why? Why do I have to lose my child in that way?"