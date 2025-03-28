16-year-old person of interest wanted in deadly Queens shooting, police source says

Father of 16-year-old killed in Queens shooting feels like he "lost his heart"

Father of 16-year-old killed in Queens shooting feels like he "lost his heart"

A 16-year-old boy is being called a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Queens, a police source says.

Sincere Jazmin, also 16, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.

A police source tells CBS News New York that Sincere and another teenager who attended a different high school got into some sort of an argument on a city bus in Jamaica.

When they both got off the bus at 171st Street and Liberty Avenue, a police source says the other teenager took a shooter's stance and opened fire, striking Sincere once in the chest.

Sincere stumbled across the street and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police released surveillance video Thursday showing a person wanted in connection to the shooting.

NYPD sources confirm they executed a search warrant at the home of that 16-year-old person of interest and interviewed his mother, but the teenager is nowhere to be found.

"I feel like I lost my soul"

Sincere's father, Miguel Jazmin, says he feels numb.

"I feel like I lost my soul, honestly. I lost my heart, my son. It's my baby boy," he said. "It still feels like a dream to me, you know? I've been laying down on his bed and holding the covers and see if I still can, you know, smell his scent."

Jazmin says he has no idea who the individual in the surveillance video is.

"My son would not have went to go fight this man if he knew he had a weapon. He would have just went the other way," he said.

Sincere Jazmin (left) and his father, Miguel Jazmin (right) Photo provided

Sincere was an aspiring rapper and future fashion designer, Jazmin says.

"My son was very talented," he said.

Little did he know Wednesday morning, sharing a hug before school, would be their final embrace.

"I'm just grateful that I got to hold him in my arms one last time," Jazmin said.