Queens restaurant moving ahead with plan to add additional gratuity line to checks asking to support kitchen workers

NEW YORK — Restaurants have been feeling the squeeze throughout the pandemic and now some are finding creative ways to bring staff back.

An eatery in Queens is adding a new line to the bill to give customers a chance to help, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday.

Jose Ramirez has been working at Uncle Jack's Steakhouse in Bayside for more than 20 years as a porter and in the kitchen, where he's grateful to be back following the pandemic.

"Was very slow and difficult for everybody, mostly for us because we closed for a few months," Ramirez said.

Ramirez returned to work, but owner Willie Degel, who has another location in Manhattan, says it has been tough to get staff back, especially in these positions.

"The West Side store to run fully, open the right way, we need another dozen people right now so it has been very hard to find staff," Degel said.

He's hoping a new idea will help, adding a "kitchen appreciation line" on the bill to give customers a chance to thank the behind-the-scenes workers with an optional tip.

"I said 3-5%, but it could be $5. Whatever you wanna give, some appreciation to the kitchen staff," Degel said, adding when asked where all that money will go, "The kitchen staff. The prep, the porters, the line cooks, the desserts, the steak guy …"

"If it brings in an extra $400, $500, $600 a week and you can divide it up among your kitchen staff and everyone gets an extra $50-$75 a week, that appreciation will only grow," Degel added.

He said it would be separate from the gratuity for waitstaff.

"It's an option, so if you wanna give you give. I think it's great," customer Allyson Martin said. "As long as it doesn't interfere with the waiters, I think it's perfect."

According to the New York City Hospitality Alliance said, "Adding an extra tip line can be complicated, but there's a big disparity in wages between servers and kitchen workers that's problematic, and it's an option to bring greater pay equity, short of state lawmakers changing the law to allow tips to be shared."

Ramirez said the idea alone makes him feel appreciated.

"I feel great. I think it's a good idea to do that," Ramirez said.

Degel has been working with the point-of-sale software provider to add the extra tip line to customers' bills and hopes to have it in place in a month.

Degel said some may ask why he doesn't pay more. Pointing to restaurant overhead and rising food costs, he said he wants to avoid raising his prices, adding he believes this gives customers who are in the position to give, a chance to do just that.