Queens residents brace for flooding as rain moves through area, say they're better prepared for this storm

NEW YORK -- Streets in Queens began to flood Wednesday afternoon as rain came down, getting heavier by the hour, but residents say they're prepared, unlike the last few rain storms.

Cars splashed through streets in southeast Queens.

"The rain is starting to get heavy now, so I'm just worried about what's gonna happen when it does get really heavy," Rosedale resident Jeremy Babb said.

Residents in Rosedale and Springfield Gardens wait to see how much rain will pour into their neighborhoods, and possibly even into their basements.

"The last time that came down, there was no preparation at all, but this time around, I think we are prepared," Springfield Gardens resident Michael Aborisade said.

Aborisade says his basement was flooded back in September when New York City received record rainfall and flooding. Now, he's got a pump ready.

"It was actually coming from the bathroom, and it flooded everywhere in the basement," he said. "I have a pump to pump out water, in case."

Babb says his street is impassable for cars and pedestrians every time there's significant rainfall.

"I've been living in Rosedale for 15 years, and this has always been the biggest problem. Myself and the neighbors have repeatedly called 311, we've called the local congressman and council people," he said.

Back in 2020, new storm sewers were installed in the area, but residents say it's still not enough.

"Whether it be a little bit of rain or heavy rain, it runs the risk of coming onto the property," Babb said.

Stay with CBS2 News and CBS News New York for the latest forecast.