How much rain will New York and New Jersey get Wednesday and Thursday?

We'll be on Red Alert Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning for periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds.

Timeline of the storm

The rain will arrive around lunchtime on Wednesday and spread from south to north. Rounds of moderate to heavy rain are expected thereafter, particularly across the city, Long Island, Jersey shore and southwest Connecticut. Localized flooding will be a concern during the afternoon rush, so commuters should be mindful.

New Jersey is considered to have a marginal flash flood risk -- less than 10% -- for Wednesday. For most of Long Island and Connecticut, the risk rises to slight -- around 20%.

The rain should start to let up at night, but additional rainfall will only slow down the recovery process across any flooded areas.

Expected rain totals

When all is said and done, the hardest-hit areas could see up to 2-3 inches.

If you think we've been getting a lot of rain so far this year, you're right. We've been off to a wet start in 2024, with 8.6 inches of rain through Tuesday, which is more than an inch higher than normal.

And, as if there hasn't been enough rain already, we're set for another round of potentially significant rainfall that will push through this weekend. All of the recent rain will have left the ground saturated, so we'll be keeping a close eye on those conditions.

