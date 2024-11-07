Video shows water shooting from ground after National Grid crew damages line in Queens

Crews working to repair gas leak and broken water line in Queens

NEW YORK -- A gas line and water line were damaged while a National Grid crew was making repairs Thursday morning in Queens, causing quite the mess.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as dark water shot up from the ground near 101st Avenue and 121st Street in South Richmond Hill. Residents also reported the smell of gas in the air.

Officials with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection and the FDNY said a National Grid crew was repairing an old gas pipe when it ruptured, causing a gas leak. A nearby water line was also impacted.

"Nat[ional] Grid was on scene at 6-o-clock making a repair to a minor leak. As they started that repair, the pipe failed and we had a high pressure leak. When it failed, it also disturbed a water line going into one of the residences," FDNY Chief Dan Browne said on the scene. "So we had a water issue and a high-pressure gas leak."

Water service has been temporarily shut off to about 20 customers. Traffic is also being diverted around the intersection as the repairs continue.

"It's a little worrisome," one resident said. "I got the smell and saw the whole scenery."

The fire chief said there is "no hazard to any of the occupants," and reminded New Yorkers to call 911 whenever they smell gas.

Stick with CBS News New York as we learn more about this developing story.