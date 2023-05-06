2 illegal marijuana trucks confiscated in Queens
NEW YORK -- Police confiscated two mobile marijuana dispensaries operating illegally on different street corners in Astoria, Queens.
One truck was towed away, and the other was driven away.
During the investigation, detectives say they made purchases from both trucks and found hundreds of packages of edible cannabis packaged to look like popular children's candies and snacks.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz says police also shut down an illegal smoke shop operating near a middle school in Ozone Park.
Five people were arrested and face several charges, including criminal possession of cannabis.
