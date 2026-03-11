Queens husband accused of killing wife after remains found in 2 locations

A Queens man is accused of killing his wife after her remains were found in two separate locations, months apart.

Rupchand Simboo, 75, has been charged with murder, obstructing governmental administration and tampering with physical evidence.

In September, sanitation workers made a disturbing discovery while collecting trash near 149th Avenue and Brookville Boulevard. Inside a garbage bag, workers found what appeared to be human remains.

The medical examiner later identified the remains as Simboo's wife, 34-year-old Salisha Ali, and ruled her death a homicide.

Then, just last week, another set of remains were discovered in the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge. Investigators say they also belong to Ali.

Simboo was arrested Wednesday morning.

His neighbors are in disbelief.

"It's definitely eerie to, like, know that, you know, such people live right across from you, and you're trying to raise your family here and, like, exposed to that," neighbor Hasiena Dwarika said. "It's not something that's pleasant."

"Sorry to hear that. God bless the family and, you know, the relatives that's behind, that's for sure," another neighbor said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they are continuing to process evidence connected to the case.