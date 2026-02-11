Suspect in deadly 2022 Queens hit-and-run found in German prison, extradited back to N.Y.

The international search for a suspect wanted for a deadly 2022 hit-and-run in Queens ended in a German prison.

Authorities tracked Florin Stoian, 25, across multiple countries and continents before they found him. Now, he's back in New York to face charges.

74-year-old killed while crossing street

On Aug. 14, 2022, Be Tran was struck by a black BMW while crossing the street at Myrtle Avenue and Hancock Street in Ridgewood. The driver fled, and Tran, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the accident, prosecutors allege the suspect parked the car a mile away, then returned hours later and lit it on fire to destroy evidence. It exploded, causing other cars and homes to catch fire. Police say no one else was injured, and the car had allegedly been rented under a false name.

Tran's family previously told CBS News New York he had just finished his last DoorDash delivery and was heading home to feed his dog when he was killed.

"That defendant obviously had no thoughts of helping that victim, no thoughts of his family that he leaves behind, and no thoughts of facing the consequences for his actions," NYPD Lt. Jag Singh said. "Instead, he thought about himself, and he ran like a coward."

Be Tran Photo provided

Driver allegedly fled U.S. after crash

Police say they first tracked Stoian to Michigan through the use of alleged stolen credit cards, but then the trail went cold. Washington state officials also were involved.

Authorities later tracked him in Canada, Ireland and the Netherlands as he allegedly used several aliases.

Police sources say Stoian, an Irish national who has an address in Romania, is allegedly involved in organized crime. He was eventually arrested in Germany for pickpocketing and was in prison there under the name Slaco Razmias.

He was extradited back to New York this week.

Florin Stoian appeared in court on Feb. 11, 2026, to be arraigned on charges connected to a deadly 2022 Queens hit-and-run. CBS News New York

Suspect speaks to reporters

Before his attorney arrived, Stoian spoke to reporters in the courthouse before his arraignment Wednesday.

"This was an accident. I didn't want to do it. I'm sorry for his family," he said. "I was scared because I have family. I was illegally in United States, so that's why I had to run away."

Once inside the courtroom, he pleaded not guilty to charges including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and arson.

"Still investigating at this time ... so no comment," defense attorney Ralph Franco said.

Tran's family was in the courtroom but declined to speak after.

Stoian remains in custody. His next court date is April 2.