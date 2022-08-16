Watch CBS News
45-year-old fights for his life after being struck in hit-and-run in Jackson Heights, Queens

NEW YORK - A 45-year-old man is fighting for his life after being mowed down by a hit-and-run driver in Queens. 

It happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights. 

Investigators say the man was hit by a grey Honda as he crossed the street. 

He's being treated at Elmhurst Hospital. 

Police are searching for the driver. 

