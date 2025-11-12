Watch CBS News
Queens churches vandalized in apparent hate crime, NYPD says

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Several churches in Queens were vandalized in an apparent hate crime, the NYPD said. 

The suspect was caught on video carrying a rainbow flag, the symbol of LGBTQ pride. 

Police say three churches were hit on Oct. 5. The suspect used spray paint to write anti-Christian messages on the facade of the churches. The churches that were vandalized were the Refuge Church of Christ on Mott Avenue, the City of Oasis Church of Deliverance, which is also on Mott Avenue, and the St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church on New Haven Avenue. All three were hit within 20 minutes of each other. 

Police said the suspect also painted the faces of two religious statues. 

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

