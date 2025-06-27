Inclusive theater program in Queens spotlights adults with disabilities

Queens theater program gives adults with disabilities a chance to shine

Queens theater program gives adults with disabilities a chance to shine

Queens theater program gives adults with disabilities a chance to shine

A Queens theater program is bringing big energy and even bigger heart to the stage as adults with disabilities dazzle with talent, teamwork and a whole lot of joy.

QCP Players Program celebrating debut performance

A red dress and a sparkly headband are all it takes to transform Queens native Tyaisha Blake-Lochard into the Roald Dahl character Veruca Salt.

She's keeping her composure before the big performance of "Willy Wonka" at Queens Centers for Progress (QCP), an organization that provides resources and support for individuals with developmental disabilities.

"I'm just a little nervous, but I'm hanging in there," she said.

"We know that they feel like an actor in a Broadway show feels on their opening day," QCP executive director Terri Ross said.

The show marks a debut for the QCP Players Program, a partnership with inclusive performing arts nonprofit AhHa!Broadway.

Participants are not only performers but also set painters, stage crew and ushers.

Maurice Agard, who plays the title role, looks forward to seeing his parents in the audience.

"They're going to love it," he said.

"They have blossomed"

Over 12 weeks of rehearsals, organizers have witnessed improvements in focus, energy, creativity and collaboration.

"They have blossomed. They have become more animated, and also have become more closer with working together with other people because they realize it's part of a team," adult day services director Josie Davide said.

"Literally, like, between goosebumps and tears sitting here watching them. It's just heartwarming," QCP director of development Wendy Gennaro said.

Davide is eager to share the group's talent and joy with audiences.

"I want them to see that people with disabilities can do whatever they put their mind to," she said.

You can email Elle with Queens story ideas by CLICKING HERE.