Father of man killed in Queens bar shooting says he's praying for the suspects: "I feel bad for them"

The father of a man killed in a shooting at a Queens bar earlier this week is mourning the loss of his youngest child, while also expressing empathy for his killers.

Demitri McKay Jr., 29, was fatally shot just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at Hangar 11 bar and restaurant in Kew Gardens.

The victim's father, Demitri McKay Sr., said detectives believe his son was the unintended target of a gang-related shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are searching for two people in connection to a deadly shooting inside a Queens bar on March 24, 2026. NYPD Crime Stoppers

McKay Jr. was an MTA bus driver, the youngest of three children, and a father himself. He was once an usher at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church of Hollis, where his father is currently a deacon.

"It's so hard for my wife and I because his bedroom is two doors down from ours, and you know, just to pass his bedroom..." McKay Sr. said.

The father's grief is overwhelming, but he said he holds no anger toward the suspects, instead offering forgiveness.

"I feel bad for them, and I've been praying for them. And honestly, I forgive them because they look young," he said. "Even if they catch them, it's not gonna bring my son back."

Demitri McKay Jr. Photo provided

McKay Sr. said he was incarcerated early in life and has spent the rest of it working to build a foundation. His son and two daughters were raised in what he describes as a loving, two-parent household grounded in faith.

McKay Sr. shared a text message his son sent him about a month before his death: "Life is a beautiful thing that we were all blessed to experience. And I thank God for the ones put into my life. I've got faith that there's another life after this one. And we'll rekindle with the ones we love and sought after ... The beauty of life is unknown, so we might as well enjoy what we have in front of us. Love you, pop, and I'm here for you always. God bless."

A celebration of life for McKay Jr. will take place at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church of Hollis on April 10.