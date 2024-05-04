1 killed, 3 hurt in baby shower shooting in Queens. Neighbors say they want the event venue shut down.

NEW YORK -- A man was killed and three people were wounded when gunfire erupted at a late-night baby shower in Queens, according to police.

It happened at Volume Seventeen, an event space on Atlantic Avenue in the Richmond Hill neighborhood, at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Neighbor Wasir Rasul had just come home from the night shift at John F. Kennedy International Airport and tells CBS New York he could see and hear baby shower guests on the sidewalk outside of the venue. Rasul says the guests ended up fighting before shots were fired.

"I hear pop, pop, and then I'm like, what? I thought it was firecracker," Rasul said. "I said, let me go back in my house before I end up getting shot."

Surveillance video shows party guests running as at least a dozen shots are fired. Another angle then shows a sedan speeding down Atlantic Avenue.

Police say a 24-year-old man died after he was shot in the chest. His identity has not yet been released.

Police say three other men were also injured -- a 45-year-old man who was shot once in the leg, a 43-year-old man who was shot twice in the arm and once in the leg, and a 26-year-old man who was shot in the arm. All three are in stable condition.

No one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Some neighbors say they want Volume Seventeen shut down

Baby shower gifts and decorations could still be seen inside Volume Seventeen on Saturday, just feet from windows littered with bullet holes.

Next to the venue is a dance studio, where Briarwood resident Mike Sullivan and other parents took their kids just hours after the shooting. Bullet holes could be seen in a wall shared by Volume Seventeen and the dance studio.

"A little bit scary, and I thank God this studio was closed at that time," Sullivan said.

Neighbors say this isn't the first violent incident since Volume Seventeen opened on Atlantic Avenue about two years ago.

"There's nothing new about it. Every weekend it's the same going on," neighbor Nadia Rasul said.

"Every week here is a problem. Fighting," Wasir Rasul said.

"I would be surprised if they reopen. I think there's gonna be a petition going around in the neighborhood to have them shut down ... I would be right on top of the list," Sullivan said.

Wasir and Nadia Rasul say they're planning on selling their home.

"Seventeen years I'm living here. Never see this," Wasir Rasul said.

"I think this is going to push me over the edge to go with it," Nadia Rasul said.