Suspect at large following sexual assault in Queens apartment building, NYPD says

Queens community on edge after police say a woman was raped inside of her apartment building

Queens community on edge after police say a woman was raped inside of her apartment building

Queens community on edge after police say a woman was raped inside of her apartment building

A young woman is recovering following a terrifying attack in her Queens apartment on Saturday. Police say a man sexually assaulted her before taking her bed sheets and fleeing.

Residents in the building on 94th Avenue in Jamaica now have their guard up as the NYPD searches for the suspect.

Jamaica building had security measures

Police said the 23-year-old victim woke up to terror at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. An unknown man had somehow gotten into her apartment and then raped her. She was taken to Queens Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Detectives say the man attacked the victim despite the building having security. Police sources say before he fled, he took the woman's bed sheets. Police are working on the suspect's description.

"So where was the doorman? How did he get in, especially at that time?" one resident said.

Those are questions police have not yet answered.

Building residents fearful and furious

The attack has left many of the building's residents stunned and with more questions than answers.

"I can't believe this. I can't. In my building. I'm in shock right now. I really am," Diana Henderson said.

"That's terrible. That's terrible. I'm disgusted," resident Ally Adams said.

"I don't know why somebody would do that," resident Tony Italiano said. "I hope they catch him."

Some said the building needs more surveillance cameras.

"As you can see, it only covers the entrance of our building, you know? And there's cameras on the floor. But I don't think that that was enough because he's still out here," Adams said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.