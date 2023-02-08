"Queen of Salsa" Celia Cruz set to appear on U.S. quarters in 2024

Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz will be first Afro-Latina on U.S. quarter

NEW YORK -- Celia Cruz, the "Queen of Salsa," will be the first Afro-Latina to appear on a U.S. quarter. Then again, the Cuban-American icon is used to making history.

Cruz won five Grammy awards, recorded more than 80 albums, earned 23 gold records, and received the presidential National Medal of Arts.

Next year, she will be one of five honorees who will appear on quarters as part of the American Women Quarters Program.

Cruz was known for her incredible voice, amazing costumes, and non-stop energy.

Cruz was born in 1925 in Havana, but after the Cuban revolution immigrated to the U.S. in 1961. One of her long-time friends was Mariaha Pabon. CBS2 spoke Pabon's granddaughter, who was nearly 2 years old in a picture of her, her older sister and Cruz. Manu Manzo, who is now a Latin singer, said Cruz had a huge impact on her career, adding the new quarter will send a strong message.

"It's important to have representation. It's important for kids that look like her and that come from different backgrounds to see that you are able to make an impact and you are able to grow just be who you want to be, and to the point of being in a quarter in the United States," Manzo said.

Cruz's quarter, along with four others featuring trailblazing women, will be released next year.

"I feel like if she were alive today, she'll be like, 'Huh, what?' It's such a huge honor," Manzo said. "It a huge deal, so I hope I get them. I'll frame them. I'll put one up on my wall. I'll keep it forever."

Cruz died in 2003 at 77, but her legacy lives on in so many ways.

The designs for the 2024 American Women Quarters Program are expected to be released sometime this year.