Advocates push for new landmarked NYC district honoring LGBTQ+ history

There's a growing campaign to create a new landmarked district honoring LGBTQ+ history in New York City.

LGBTQ+ history and accomplishments are deeply rooted in the section of Manhattan from 14th Street down to 9th Street and across from Third Avenue to Fifth.

"A lot of it is about civil rights: leaders, outspoken people who really blazed trails who made it possible for LGBTQ people to live the relatively open and safe lives they can today," said Andrew Berman, Village Preservation executive director.

Among the LGBTQ+ figures and organizations that are linked to buildings in that zone are photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, playwright Terrence McNally, artist Andy Warhol and the National Gay Taskforce, which was headquartered at 80 Fifth Ave. At 55 Fifth Avenue, Blues icon Bessie Smith recorded some of her most important music. And 90 University Place is where the late poet Frank O'Hara once lived.

"It's called the South of Union Square Historic District, which the state has actually already recognized ... we need the city to recognize it," Berman said. "Once these things are torn down they're not coming back. The memory of it disappears. The connection to that past history disappears."

Berman's group wrote a letter to Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the chair of the Landmarks Preservation Commission. CBS News New York reached out to the city to find out the status of his request, but we have not heard back.

"There's a lot [of] untapped history," Chelsea resident Grant Lewis said.

"They contribute greatly to New York City's culture," Washington Heights resident Jennifer Castillo said.