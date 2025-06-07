NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade 2025 is Sunday. See the route, street closures and more.
The 2025 National Puerto Rican Day Parade is this Sunday in New York City.
The parade tomorrow will mark the 68th installment of the annual celebration through the streets of Manhattan. It is billed as the country's largest showcase of cultural pride.
Here's a guide with what to know for this year's parade, including the route and list of street closures.
When is the Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC?
The 2025 National Puerto Rican Day Parade starts at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 8, in midtown Manhattan.
The parade route starts on Fifth Avenue at 44th Street and marches north to 79th. It spans 35 city blocks, filling the streets with Puerto Rican music, dance and culture.
Organizers expect more than 1 million spectators and participants for this year's celebration.
The theme this year is "Plantando Bandera," which organizers say "captures the Puerto Rican community's collective sentiment of pride in our presence, our contributions to society and dedication to honoring and maintaining our cultural heritage and tradition." It also represents "how Puerto Rican culture, identity and contributions are firmly grounded in today's society, with presence and influence that spreads across the world."
Last year's parade followed the same route. Iconic salsa singer Tito Nieves served as grand marshal.
Puerto Rican Day Parade 2025 street closures
The following streets will be closed at NYPD's discretion on Sunday for the parade:
Formation:
- 5th Avenue between 51st Street and 52nd Street
- West/East 44th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 47th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
Route:
- 5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street
Dispersal:
- 5th Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street
- East 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
Miscellaneous:
- Madison Avenue between East 42nd Street and East 86th Street
- 6th Avenue between West 42nd Street and West 49th Street
- West/East 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 42nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West 51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 5th Avenue
- West 58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue
- East 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 66th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 68th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue