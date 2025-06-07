NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade 2025 is Sunday. See the route, street closures and more.

The 2025 National Puerto Rican Day Parade is this Sunday in New York City.

The parade tomorrow will mark the 68th installment of the annual celebration through the streets of Manhattan. It is billed as the country's largest showcase of cultural pride.

Here's a guide with what to know for this year's parade, including the route and list of street closures.

When is the Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC?

The 2025 National Puerto Rican Day Parade starts at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 8, in midtown Manhattan.

The parade route starts on Fifth Avenue at 44th Street and marches north to 79th. It spans 35 city blocks, filling the streets with Puerto Rican music, dance and culture.

Organizers expect more than 1 million spectators and participants for this year's celebration.

The theme this year is "Plantando Bandera," which organizers say "captures the Puerto Rican community's collective sentiment of pride in our presence, our contributions to society and dedication to honoring and maintaining our cultural heritage and tradition." It also represents "how Puerto Rican culture, identity and contributions are firmly grounded in today's society, with presence and influence that spreads across the world."

Last year's parade followed the same route. Iconic salsa singer Tito Nieves served as grand marshal.

Puerto Rican Day Parade 2025 street closures

The following streets will be closed at NYPD's discretion on Sunday for the parade:

Formation:

5th Avenue between 51st Street and 52nd Street

West/East 44th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 47th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street

East 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous:

Madison Avenue between East 42nd Street and East 86th Street

6th Avenue between West 42nd Street and West 49th Street

West/East 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 42nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West 51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 5th Avenue

West 58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue

East 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 66th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 68th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue