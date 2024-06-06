NYC's National Puerto Rican Day Parade returns this Sunday. Find out what streets will be closed.

NEW YORK -- New York City's National Puerto Rican Day Parade returns to Manhattan on Sunday.

The parade marches along Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street. It steps off at 11 a.m.

The celebration of Puerto Rican culture has been taking place in Manhattan for more than 60 years.

Iconic salsa singer Tito Nieves named Puerto Rican Day Parade grand marshal

This year's grand marshal is iconic salsa singer Tito Nieves.

"What makes this parade special, all Latinos for that given day support the Puerto Rican community," Nieves told CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado.

Nieves was born in Puerto Rico but raised in Brooklyn, where he found his passion for salsa, becoming one of the leading salsa singers of the 1980s and '90s.

"If you go into a neighborhood where they're blasting that salsa music, where you feel like a sense of comfort," Nieves said.

Nieves has performed in the parade for years, but calls being the grand marshal this time around an honor.

"I said, wow, why would they-- grand marshal? That's like a big responsibility, but then again, why not? I'm a New Yorker," he said.

This year's theme is "Boricua de Corazon," meaning you don't have to live or be born on the island to be Puertorriqueno.

"Puerto Rican, it's within me. Puerto Rican's in my blood," Nieves said.

New Yorkers on the Lower East Side, known for its thriving hub of Latin culture, agree.

"Puerto Ricans can live in any state in the U.S. or anywhere in the world, and they still strongly identify as Puerto Rican," Jasmine Maldonado said.

"Puerto Ricans is a very beautiful race that basically wherever they do go, they bring the culture," Luis Rivera said.

National Puerto Rican Day Parade street closures in NYC

The following streets will be closed Sunday: