Prosecutors unseal 59-count indictment against 8 gang members on Long Island

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A dangerous crime ring has been busted on Long Island.

Prosecutors unsealed a 59-count indictment against eight members and associates of the Insane Crip Gang, or IGC, from Hempstead.

They're charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder and multiple assaults and firearms offenses.

"Innocent lives were lost and maimed, and the law-abiding residents of Nassau County lived in fear as a result of the defendants' lawlessness," said Carolyn Pokorny, First Assistant U.S. District Attorney of the Eastern District of New York.

"These gangs celebrated their violence on social media," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly, "and used social media to attract new members."

Prosecutors say the suspects are also accused of defrauding the state unemployment systems and the federal COVID Paycheck Protection Program.