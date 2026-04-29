Proposed N.Y. law would reward restaurants for donating prepared meals

Have you ever wondered what happens to a restaurant's leftover or unsold food at the end of the day? Food access advocates say it could make a difference if that food were served to the community instead of being thrown out.

A proposed law called The Chef to Community Tax Credit would give restaurants a yearly tax credit of up to $10,000 for donating prepared meals to those in need.

"Every single community and every single neighborhood has some level of restaurant or food services establishment that if we just create the resources and eliminate the barriers of access, then we can create a solution that ensures that people are being fed," said Ken Baker, the culinary director at the nonprofit Rethink Food.

The organization collects meals from local restaurants and grocery stores, then brings them to community organizations like churches, soup kitchens and more.

Restaurants like Manna's in Harlem regularly partner with Rethink, allowing for even stronger community bonds.

Supporters say this also helps with food waste. It saves perfectly fresh food that is ready to eat but would otherwise end up in the trash and later a landfill.

Rethink also prepares and delivers meals from its own community kitchen on West Houston Street in Manhattan.

The organization says this tax credit gives restaurants an incentive to donate. It will help with a need that often outweighs what groups like Rethink can provide.

"About 200,000 of our neighbors here in New York City will get to be kicked off of the rolls of SNAP because of these new workforce requirements," Baker said, referring to changes made by the Trump Administration about who is eligible for food benefits.

Democratic State Senator Michelle Hinchey, who is one of the sponsors of the legislation, says this is a win-win. Restaurants will get a financial boost while people are being fed.

This is especially important as rules to receive food benefits become stricter this year, advocates say.

"We want to bridge that divide and make those connections for our community members and for our businesses. And so the 50% credit is really important to be able to provide some more money for our small businesses and get that food out of the landfills and onto plates for people across our communities," Hinchey said.

The proposal is currently in committee in the State Assembly.

Have a story idea or tip in Harlem? Email Noelle by CLICKING HERE.