Project to demolish Wagner Park in Battery Park City put on hold

NEW YORK -- There is an update on the effort to demolish Wagner Park in Battery Park City.

The project is now on pause until it can be reviewed by the state Supreme Court.

People living in the area have been upset over the plan that requires the park be torn up and elevated. It's meant to protect the area from the effects of climate change.

The community and the state-run Battery Park City Authority have now agreed that no demolition will take place before a hearing is held in February.