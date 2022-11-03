Watch CBS News
Professional organizer shares advice for de-cluttering your closet

By Cindy Hsu

Professional organizer helps Cindy Hsu de-clutter
Professional organizer helps Cindy Hsu de-clutter 04:38

NEW YORK -- You could call CBS2's Cindy Hsu a clutter queen. 

So Hsu was excited to spend the day with professional organizer Alexandria Ruiz as she tackled her client Nabeela Aysen's closet. 

Ruiz said the first thing is to take everything out of the closet. Then, go through each piece. 

If you haven't worn something or thought about it in the last year, get rid of it.

She said you can create massive space by changing out any wooden or plastic hangers to the thin velvet kind. She also likes to use every bit of space by hanging a double rod. 

Ruiz joined Hsu in the studio to show off the before and after photos and share more tips.

Watch their full conversation above.

Cindy Hsu
cindy-hsu.png

Cindy Hsu is an Emmy Award-winning anchor and reporter who has been at CBS2 News since 1993. Her passion is sharing stories about children, seniors, education, adoption, animals and mental health awareness.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 10:45 AM

