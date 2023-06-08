Watch CBS News
Pride in NYC: From the iconic march to other ways to celebrate around the city

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Time Out New York: Celebrate Pride around NYC
Time Out New York: Celebrate Pride around NYC 03:54

NEW YORK -- Several events are coming up this month celebrating Pride and the LGBTQ+ community across New York City. 

Time Out New York Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan shared her list of activities you don't want to miss, staring with the New York City Pride March. 

The next event is Stonewall Day, a performance with a star-studded lineup. 

If you want to celebrate with your furry friend, there's an event for that too, called Woof-Fest.

Finally, there's a monthlong festival showcasing LGBTQ artists. 

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information. 

