Pride flags, Hometown Heroes banners at center of controversy on Long Island. Here's why.

Controversy is swirling in one Long Island village after Pride flags were taken down just as celebrations were ramping up.

The move followed complaints about them hanging above banners honoring local military heroes.



Here's what happened

You know it's Pride Month in Northport when rainbow flags hang from lamp posts in Village Park, but this year some of those flags came down.

The village removed them after the American Legion objected to Pride flags being displayed above "Hometown Heroes" banners honoring vets.

"I had the Pride flags removed. It had nothing to do with my feelings about the Pride community. I support them 100%. I also support our veterans," Northport Mayor Donna Koch said.

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The mayor also said a man walked into the Northport Police Department and threated to remove all of the Pride flags. She said any such action would be charged as a hate crime.

"The American flag should be superior to all other items"

In a letter to the village board, the American Legion said its concern was not with the Pride flags, themselves, but that placing another banner above veterans' tributes "diminishes the recognition and prominence" for those who served.

Army veteran Bruce Adams said he, too, has no problem with the Pride initiative, but added, "The American flag should be superior to all other items. I looked up and saw my lamp post bare."

"Pride flags should not be above our veterans because they risked their lives for us," resident Angel Deleva added.

The mayor said she approved a compromise -- Pride flags and Hometown Heroes banners would be displayed on separate lamp posts, and with some banners moved.

Pridefest offers its own solution

Pridefest members said there was no need to all be vying for the same lamp posts.

"It's very offensive. We love and support our vets, but the Hometown Heroes program was apparently given the rights to these lamp posts from May to November, which is the entire outdoor season, and that doesn't leave room for other community members. We believe it's a point to leverage patriotism for discrimination against us," Jeff Cusick said.

Pridefest is now offering its own solution and plans to fill Village Hall on Tuesday evening. Members said they'll hang their removed flags on the unused poles. The mayor said the village will pay for the hardware.

"There are 27 other lamp posts available in the village, where we can all be represented," Cusick said.