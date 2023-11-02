Pregnant woman assaulted on NYC subway, NYPD says

Pregnant woman assaulted on the subway, police say

NEW YORK -- Police said a 25-year-old pregnant woman was brutally assaulted on the subway in Queens on Wednesday.

Police are looking for her attacker.

Investigators released a photo of the woman they're searching for.

It happened at about 9 a.m. in Jackson Heights.

Police said the suspect bumped into the victim aboard a southbound 7 train.

The two women got off on 74th Street and that's when investigators say the suspect beat the pregnant woman over the head with a cellphone and kicked her in the stomach. She was treated at Elmhurst Hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.