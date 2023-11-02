Watch CBS News
Crime

Pregnant woman assaulted on NYC subway, NYPD says

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Pregnant woman assaulted on the subway, police say
Pregnant woman assaulted on the subway, police say 00:30

NEW YORK -- Police said a 25-year-old pregnant woman was brutally assaulted on the subway in Queens on Wednesday. 

Police are looking for her attacker. 

Investigators released a photo of the woman they're searching for. 

It happened at about 9 a.m. in Jackson Heights. 

Police said the suspect bumped into the victim aboard a southbound 7 train. 

The two women got off on 74th Street and that's when investigators say the suspect beat the pregnant woman over the head with a cellphone and kicked her in the stomach. She was treated at Elmhurst Hospital for minor injuries. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on November 2, 2023 / 2:40 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.