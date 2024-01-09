New Jersey faces state of emergency for heavy rain and flood risks, particularly along Passaic River

New Jersey under state of emergency ahead of heavy rain

New Jersey under state of emergency ahead of heavy rain

New Jersey under state of emergency ahead of heavy rain

PATERSON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency ahead of a storm that's set to bring heavy rain and flood risks Tuesday into Wednesday.

The state of emergency takes effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday across the Garden State's all 21 counties.

CBS New York's Christina Fan reports from Paterson, where the mayor is warning residents about the potentially dangerous conditions.

Families there are still exhausted from a storm three weeks ago that flooded homes, cars and businesses and shut down schools. Now, residents fear that may play out all over again.

In anticipation of the storm, the mayor will be declaring a citywide emergency at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials worry the incoming system will exacerbate inclement conditions not just in Paterson but also in Little Falls.

Back in December, residents there had to use boats to float home after rainfall forced the Passaic River beyond its banks.

The mayor of Little Falls says his crews just finished cleaning up from that flood, and they're now preparing again.

"The DPW has been clearing all of the catch basins to remove any blockages," Little Falls Mayor James Damiano told CBS New York. "We're hoping that the forecast is off a little bit."

Meteorologists say, unfortunately, this is a high-confidence forecast, in part because of preexisting conditions. Rivers are already swollen, and a lot of the snowpack in northern New Jersey is expected to melt.

Long Island facing coastal flood concerns

Meanwhile on Long Island, residents are bracing for the heavy rain and coastal flood concerns.

Utilities are preparing for dangerous wind gusts that could take down trees and knock out power.

Nassau County officials say crews will be clearing drains and will be ready with heavy duty pumps, if needed.

Coastal flood warnings take effect later Tuesday for the South Shore.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest track of the rain. We'll be on the air early Wednesday starting at 4 a.m.