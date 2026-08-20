Damage from possible tornado, storms prompts state of emergency in Nassau County

Damage from a possible tornado and Thursday's storms has prompted a state of emergency in Nassau County, officials say.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of the county from about 6:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In a statement, County Executive Bruce Blakeman said a tornado touched down in Atlantic Beach, but the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed those reports.

According to the NWS, a waterspout may have come ashore in Atlantic Beach and caused damage. The NWS said they need to gather more information and investigate damage reports before they release an official statement Friday.

Blakeman said there were no reports of any serious injuries.

Photos appeared to show serious damage at beach clubs in the area, including Sun and Surf Beach Club. The Inwood Fire Department said 30 single-story cabanas were damaged or destroyed, and there was only one reported injury. That individual, who is a club employee, refused medical attention at the scene, fire officials said.

Blakeman also said first responders were rescuing people from vehicles trapped in the floodwaters.

"I have spoken with Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and we will coordinate if any regional response is necessary in other parts of Long Island. I have declared a state of emergency and mobilized our Emergency Operation Center. We will keep the public advised if any conditions change," Blakeman said in a statement, in part.

The NWS said they were also investigating another waterspout that may have come ashore in the eastern Rockaways.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.