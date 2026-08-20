Rainy weather triggers flood watch for NYC and possible tornado risk parts of Tri-State

A flood watch has been issued for parts of the Tri-State Area, including New York City, as heavy rain and storms threaten the region Thursday.

Most of New Jersey and Long Island are under the flood watch from noon to 2 a.m. New York City and communities to the south also face a flash flooding threat.

There's even a small risk of tornadoes in our area, including most of New York City.

It is a First Alert Weather day as a round of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms move into the region, creating the potential for flooding and isolated severe weather.

CBS News New York

The morning starts nice and quiet with temperatures near 70 degrees in the city, and mainly in the 60s across the suburbs.

By lunchtime, clouds will increase, and a few isolated showers may begin developing inland. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s before conditions begin to deteriorate.

The biggest concern arrives during the afternoon commute and continues through the evening hours. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread, with some storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and localized flash flooding. There is also now a 2% to 5% tornado risk across portions of the area, adding another layer of concern to the forecast.

CBS News New York

Rain could fall at 1 to 3 inches an hour with totals reaching 1 to 2 inches. There is also a possibility for higher local totals around 3 to 5 inches.

CBS News New York

Things turn around for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 80 degrees. But unfortunately, Saturday brings another chance of heavy rain and strong storms. It will be another First Alert Weather Day.

CBS News New York

To end the weekend, Sunday won't be a washout, but there's still a chance for scattered showers.