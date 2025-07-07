Person of interest in custody after possible attempted kidnapping on Coney Island

Boy in stable condition after Coney Island assault, NYPD says

Boy in stable condition after Coney Island assault, NYPD says

Boy in stable condition after Coney Island assault, NYPD says

A person of interest is in custody after an incident involving a 6-year-old boy on Coney Island.

Police say they responded to a call of a child being pushed by a man just before 10 p.m. Sunday night at Stillwell and Surf Avenue.

The child was not injured, but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A person of interest, 36, was taken into custody.

No charges have been filed as yet, but the incident is being investigated as a possible attempted kidnapping.