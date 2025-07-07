Watch CBS News
Person of interest in custody after possible attempted kidnapping on Coney Island

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
/ CBS New York

Boy in stable condition after Coney Island assault, NYPD says
A person of interest is in custody after an incident involving a 6-year-old boy on Coney Island. 

Police say they responded to a call of a child being pushed by a man just before 10 p.m. Sunday night at Stillwell and Surf Avenue. 

The child was not injured, but was taken to the hospital to be checked out. 

A person of interest, 36, was taken into custody. 

No charges have been filed as yet, but the incident is being investigated as a possible attempted kidnapping. 

