New Portal North Bridge opens for NJ Transit, Amtrak riders after years of construction

After years of construction and weeks of service changes, the new Portal North Bridge is fully open to train traffic.

Monday is the first day that trains are running on both tracks of the new $2.3 billion bridge. For the last five weeks, thousands of Midtown Direct riders have had their regular commutes upended.

Roughly 450 trains use this critical stretch each day, connecting New Jersey to New York City and points beyond.

Passengers on the Morristown Line, Gladstone Branch and Montclair-Boonton Line were diverted to Hoboken instead of New York Penn Station. That meant extra transfers onto PATH trains, ferries or buses just to reach Manhattan.

Commuters on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line also faced reduced service.

All while crews worked to move the final track from the old Portal Bridge onto its replacement. The work forced trains to share a single track between Newark and Secaucus, creating a major bottleneck.

The 116-year-old Portal Bridge is now officially retired from train service. The swing bridge was built in 1910 and had to rotate open to let boats pass through the Hackensack River.

But when it got stuck, delays rippled across the entire Northeast Corridor.

The new bridge is built 50 feet above the river, which is more than double the clearance of the old one. So, boats can pass underneath without stopping train traffic.

This bridge is one piece of the multibillion-dollar Gateway Program, which also includes plans for new rail tunnels beneath the Hudson River.